November 22, 2022
Desperate search for relatives in quake-hit Indonesian district
Indonesian emergency services are working to rescue victims of the magnitude 5.6 earthquake that shook the island of Java, killing at least 260 people and injuring hundreds. Elkhan Rahimov, head of delegation for the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has more on the situation after the natural disaster. #Java #Indonesia #Earthquake
