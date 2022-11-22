November 22, 2022
Malaysia’s rival parties fail to form coalition before Tuesday's deadline
Two deadlines have passed for Malaysia’s main political parties to form a coalition and choose a new prime minister. The king will now have to make the decision on appointing a leader to form the next government. Ng Yeen Seen from the Centre for Research, Advisory and Technology weighs in on the country’s political impasse. #Malaysia #AlSultanAbdullah #AnwarIbrahim
