How real is the risk of a nuclear accident at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?

The UN atomic agency says the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is somewhat stable after it was heavily shelled on Sunday. The Russian-controlled facility has been taken offline after suffering repeated attacks since the start of the conflict. Energy analyst Micheal Launer explains the potential for a nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia. #zaporizhzhia #nuclear #nuclearassault