Is a US-China nuclear energy rivalry brewing in the Balkans?
Romania's drive towards energy independence is getting a bit closer, thanks to a $3 billion dollar loan from the US. With the money, Romania will build two new nuclear reactors at its Cernavoda atomic power plant. Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced the plans earlier this month, saying the loan is just one of many stragetic partnerships between Bucharest and Washington. Built in the 1990s, the Cernavoda nuclear plant produces around 20 percent of the country's electricity. The loan is part of a deal reached back in 2020, when Romania scrapped a previous agreement with China, in favor of signing on with the US. The two countries also have plans to build newer, smaller type modular reactos in Romania, that could come online by 2028. The US, which has lagged behind Europe, Russia and China in building nuclear plants overseas, is looking to get more involved, especially in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine and the energy crisis that followed. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
November 22, 2022
