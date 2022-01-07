WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for second time in weeks
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.
Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for second time in weeks
Mahathir has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years. / Reuters
January 7, 2022

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital, weeks after he was discharged following a check-up.

The National Heart Institute said the 96-year-old was admitted on Friday for an "elective medical procedure" but did not provide further details.

The former premier was given a full medical check-up with several investigations at the same specialist heart hospital in mid-December, with doctors discharging him a week later.

Mahathir has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

He has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was leader from 1981 to 2003, then returned to power in 2018 at the age of 92 as the head of a reformist coalition.

Mahathir's reformist coalition administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

READ MORE: Malaysia PM Muhyiddin quits after losing majority, agrees to caretaker role

READ MORE:Powerful party in Malaysia coalition withdraws support for PM Yassin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us