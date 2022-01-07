Afghanistan has urged the global community to offer support to Afghan people without any "political bias" as the country faces a major humanitarian crisis.

"In various places right now, people do not have food, accommodation, warm clothes, or money," the country's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Friday.

"The world has to support Afghan people without any political bias and carry out their humanitarian obligations," he added.

Snow has blanketed most of central and northern Afghanistan in recent days while flooding has affected parts of the south.

Baradar said the weather had worsened the plight of the Afghan people, adding that the Taliban were prepared to help with the distribution of international aid across the country.

Millions may face hunger

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community.

Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people are expected to face hunger, with inflation and unemployment surging.

No country has yet formally recognised the Taliban government and diplomats face the delicate task of channelling aid to the stricken economy without propping up the hardline Islamists.

The Taliban expelled many foreign aid groups when it was last in power from 1996-2001 but this time has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of their staff.

However the Taliban, facing criticism it has failed to protect rights, including access to education for girls, has also said aid should not be tied to conditions.

