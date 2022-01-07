WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan denies cancellation of helicopter deal with Turkiye
Pakistan Army says that speculation over T-129 ATAK helicopters deal is baseless.
Pakistan denies cancellation of helicopter deal with Turkiye
The ATAK helicopters are Ankara's first domestic aircraft product. / AA
January 7, 2022

Pakistani army has rejected some media reports that Pakistan has cancelled a T-129 ATAK helicopter deal with Turkiye.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, clarified that speculation over the cancellation of Pakistan’s deal for acquiring T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkiye is baseless.

The Director-General of ISPR, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, explaining Pakistan’s defence procurement needs, said Pakistan’s armed forces are continuously enhancing their capacity and upgrading technology while remaining cognisant of the threat and operational requirements.

“While answering a question related to Pakistan’s deal with Turkiye for acquiring T-129 ATAK helicopters, the statement made by The Director General of ISPR was misconstrued on some digital media platforms," ISPR said on Friday.

“It is clarified that Pakistan has never ruled out an acquisition of military helicopters from Turkiye. All speculations in this regard are baseless,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Turkey-Pakistan military relations reach new high

Traditional allies

The ATAK helicopters are Ankara's first domestic aircraft product.

The helicopter was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) under license from the Italian-British AgustaWestland and it was added to the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) in 2014.

A tandem seat, twin-engine, NATO-interoperable helicopter developed for the attack, armed reconnaissance, precision strike and deep strike missions under any weather conditions.

Before the two countries inked the deal, the choppers were tested in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Turkiye are traditional allies and have strong defence and economic ties. 

The two countries have enjoyed good relations since the foundation of the two states in the first half of the 20th century despite being under the rule of different governments and military regimes.

READ MORE:Turkey’s unmanned attack helicopter exhibited for first time

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us