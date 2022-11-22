WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Launches Dozens of Air Strikes Against PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria
Türkiye has launched new operations against the PKK and its YPG offshoots in Northern Syria and Iraq. Dubbed Operation Claw-Sword, the air strikes come just a week after the terror attack in Istanbul that left six people dead and dozens wounded. The operation was carried out over the weekend, against bases that were used by the YPG terror group. Türkiye's Defence Ministry said more than 80 sites were hit across Northern Syria and Iraq, including bunkers, weapon depots and terror training camps. Meanwhile, the YPG terror group has launched several rocket attacks against Türkiye's southern province of Gaziantep, killing at least three people on Monday. The rockets were reportedly fired from Kobani just across the border, where the YPG currently operates. The attack follows a similar barrage of rocket fire that the YPG launched over the weekend at Türkiye's Kilis province. So is Ankara readying for a wider operation to clear the YPG fully from its border regions? And will ground troops be involved? Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Necdet Ozcelik Security Analyst
Türkiye Launches Dozens of Air Strikes Against PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria
November 22, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us