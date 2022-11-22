How far can North Korea go?

Advanced North Korean missile tests spark outrage in the West, as Washington sent supersonic bombers in response to Pyongyang's successful missile launch that could reach the US mainland. While each side accuses the other of provocation, the UN disagrees on a unified response for de-escalation. Guests: Jenny Town Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center Bruce Klingner Senior Northeast Asia Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator