US says Türkiye has right to self-defence

At least five people have been killed and several injured in the opposition-held city of Azaz in Syria. A rocket launched by PKK/ YPG terrorists fell in a residential area near the Syria-Türkiye border, damaging homes. In Washington, the White House says Türkiye faces a legitimate terrorist threat and has a right to defend itself. TRT's Andy Roesgen has more. #ypg #terror #türkiye