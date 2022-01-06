WORLD
3 MIN READ
First female Supreme Court judge appointed in Pakistan
Though historic, the move has been divisive as some opposed the decision because they say the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik was made in contravention of seniority lists.
First female Supreme Court judge appointed in Pakistan
A number of lawyers' bodies say their calls for the drawing up of fixed criteria for the nomination of Supreme Court judges were ignored. / Reuters
January 6, 2022

Pakistan has confirmed the appointment of the first female Supreme Court judge.

A commission that decides on the promotion of judges on voted on Thursday to make 55-year-old Justice Ayesha Malik the first female judge on the Supreme Court in the 75 years since the South Asian country's independence.

"An important and defining moment in our country as a brilliant lawyer and decorated judge has become Pakistan's first female SC judge," a legislator of the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and parliamentary secretary for law Maleeka Bokhari tweeted on Thursday.

"To shattering glass ceilings," she added.

READ MORE: 242: The number that changed the face of Pakistan women’s cricket

Historic, yet divisive

Though historic, the move has been divisive. 

The nine-member body that was to confirm her appointment turned down her elevation to the top court last year, and Thursday's repeat vote was also close - divided five votes to four - according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Many lawyers and even judges, in the forum and outside, opposed the move because they say the appointment was made in contravention of seniority lists without any set selection criteria.

Malik was not among the top three most senior judges of the lower court from which she was elevated.

"The major is issue is not that there was ever a question mark on Justice Ayesha Malik's competence," Imaan Mazari-Hazir, an Islamabad-based lawyer and vocal rights activist said.

"The question mark was and remains on the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's arbitrary and non-transparent decision making and the process," she said, adding that the judge's gender was exploited.

READ MORE: Pakistan court sentences two men to death in highway gang rape case

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us