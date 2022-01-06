WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen
Saudi-led coalition has retaken key areas from Yemen's Houthi rebels after an intense fight last week killed dozens on both sides.
Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen
Coalition warplanes have carried out intense air strikes in Yemen, including on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa. / Reuters
January 6, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen has retaken several areas in the energy-producing provinces of Marib and Shabwa to repel advances by the Houthi movement in fierce fighting that has stymied United Nations-led peace efforts.

Pro-government fighters have also retaken some areas on the southern and western outskirts of Marib city, three other military and tribal sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Battles have intensified since the start of the year after the coalition sent reinforcements to Shabwa, where inroads by the Iran-aligned Houthi group had cut off access to the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold in Marib.

Marib, in central Yemen, has for over a year been the focus of the seven-year war. The government holds the province's main city and nearby oil and gas infrastructure.

READ MORE: Yemen rebels capture UAE ship carrying 'military supplies'

READ MORE: Saudi air strike kills dozen Yemeni troops 'by mistake'

Dozens killed in renewed fighting

Pro-coalition Yemeni forces, including the UAE-backed Giants Brigade, restored control on parts of Assilan in Shabwa and are pushing towards Bayhan.

Dozens have been killed on both sides in the past week's fighting, according to two military sources.

Marib city is home to three million people, including nearly 1 million who fled other parts of Yemen after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later.

Coalition warplanes have carried out intense air strikes in Yemen, including on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa. The group meanwhile has kept up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.

READ MORE: Saudi air strike kills dozen Yemeni troops 'by mistake'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us