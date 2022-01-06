WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of Burkina Faso schools closed in fear of militant attacks
As of December 31, 3,280 institutions, or 13.09% of the country's schools, had been closed, affecting 511,221 students.
Thousands of Burkina Faso schools closed in fear of militant attacks
The West African nation of Burkina Faso has been the target of recurring terrorist attacks since 2015. / Reuters
January 6, 2022

Raids by armed militants have forced the closure of more than 3,000 schools in Burkina Faso, affecting thousands of students and teachers.

As of December 31 last year, 3,280 schools had been closed, the Ministry of National Education, Literacy and the Promotion of National Languages said on Wednesday.

The figure accounts for 13.09 percent of the country's schools, or 511,221 students and 14,901 teachers.

"…There are reasons for concern," government spokesperson Alkassoum Maiga said at a press briefing.

Only 205 schools with 39,812 students and 1,099 teachers have been reopened and some 25 schools relocated, Maiga said.

"This allows us to meet the education imperative, especially for those in exam classes," he said, pointing to the re-enrollment of 135,981 students whose parents are internally displaced persons (IDPs).

READ MORE:Suspected militants stage deadly attack in Burkina Faso

Uncertainty looms

In May 2021, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that closures affected 304,450 students (156,456 boys and 147,994 girls) and 11,068 teachers (7,259 men and 3,809 women). It reported "a fairly turbulent security situation" in the country.

The West African nation has been the target of recurring terrorist attacks since 2015.

After “the first Burkinabe school attacks were recorded in 2017, the number and severity of these attacks have been on the rise”, according to Human Rights Watch.

"School attacks and disruptions to schooling have reduced the quality of education provided and caused many students to fall behind academically," the organisation noted.

Terrorism has also caused the internal displacement of more than 1.4 million people and food insecurity for more than 2.8 million people, according to OCHA.

READ MORE:Children at crosshairs of armed groups in Sahel, says Amnesty

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us