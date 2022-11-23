Rocket strikes by PKK/YPG terror group kill at least five in Syria’s Azaz

At least five people have been killed and several wounded in the opposition-held city of Azaz in Syria. Local sources say a rocket launched by PKK/YPG terrorists fell in a residential area near the border with Turkiye. The number of attacks by the terror group have recently increased, spurring Turkiye to launch an offensive against terrorist hideouts across the border. Murat Koc from Cag University discusses whether these attacks will lead to Ankara launching ground offensives against terror cells in northern Syria. #PKK #Syria #Turkiye