Can Europe avert a future energy crisis?

: A tough winter lies ahead for Europe as the Kremlin curbs gas supplies. That’s got Europe scrambling to keep the light and heat on this winter. So, what can Europe do to avert a future energy crisis? Guests: Catalina Spataru Professor in Global Energy and Resources at the UCL Energy Institute James Waddell Head of European Gas at Energy Aspects Nienke Busscher Research Coordinator at the knowledge Platform