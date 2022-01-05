US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will step down from his post this month after more than nine months in the job.

David Satterfield, the outgoing US ambassador to Turkey, will take up the role, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Feltman, a veteran US diplomat, assumed the post in April and quickly found himself in the middle of two major crises — Ethiopia's deepening civil war between forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the army of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as a military coup in Sudan in October.

Feltman, 62, said a "sense of duty" brought him out of "quasi-retirement" following more than 25 years as an American diplomat with postings to the United Nations, Middle East and North Africa.

Feltman took the role with an intention to serve for less than a year, a source familiar with the matter said.

Feltman has faced strong headwinds to progress.

The year-long war between Ethiopia's government and the leadership of the northern Tigray region, among Africa's bloodiest conflicts, has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and sparked famine.

In Sudan, protests have continued for weeks including on Tuesday, two days after the resignation of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

He served from 2019 until the coup and was reinstated on Nov 21 in an agreement with the military widely rejected by protesters.

READ MORE:US envoy to visit Turkey, UAE, Egypt to seek support over Ethiopia conflict

Satterfield — a veteran diplomat

The source said David Satterfield, the US ambassador to Turkey, will provide continued US focus, necessary because of ongoing instability and inter-connected challenges in the region.

Satterfield, a veteran of the US Foreign Service with more than four decades of experience, has had a challenging post as US ambassador in Turkey, where he navigated a strained bilateral relationship between the two NATO allies.

Prior to Ankara, he served in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Tunisia and Syria, among others, and worked twice as the top US diplomat at the State Department for Middle East affairs in an acting capacity.

READ MORE: Jeff Flake confirmed as new US envoy to Turkey

READ MORE:Trump to nominate Satterfield ambassador to Turkey