BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Sony unveils electric SUV prototype, weighs entry into market
The Japanese firm is set to launch a company that will explore the growing electronic vehicle market.
Sony unveils electric SUV prototype, weighs entry into market
Sony chief executive unveiled the new Vision-S prototype at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. / AFP
January 5, 2022

Electronics giant Sony has unveiled a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market.

Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled the new prototype, which has begun road testing, at the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the electronic vehicle field.

Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market".

The Vision-S is packed with internal and external sensors and is used by Sony to test its autonomous driving technologies.

READ MORE:China to end subsidies for electric vehicles by end of 2022

Future investments

The electric vehicle sector is still small, accounting for only about three percent of current sales in the United States but it is attracting a lot of interest and investment.

General Motors has planned to invest more than $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025.

Authorities in the United States plan to spend billions of dollars to strengthen the network of charging stations or encourage individuals to abandon their fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The company is also working on entertainment systems.

READ MORE:Volkswagen to stop producing cars with combustion engines in EU by 2035

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us