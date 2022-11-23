November 23, 2022
Power outages across Ukraine after new wave of Russian attacks
A new wave of Russian missile strikes has left many Ukrainian cities without power. It has also for the first time caused major power outages in neighbouring Moldova. Iuliia Mendel, former spokesperson to the Ukrainian president discusses the situation in the country following Russia’s missile attacks. #Ukraine #poweroutages #Russia
