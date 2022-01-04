WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria rescues nearly 100 victims kidnapped by 'bandits'
Security forces have been conducting operations in the African country's northwest to crack down on gangs and cartels that target regional provinces for looting and mass abductions.
Nigeria rescues nearly 100 victims kidnapped by 'bandits'
Bandits have increasingly targeted schools and colleges to snatch hundreds of students and schoolchildren for ransom payments. / AFP
January 4, 2022

Nigerian security forces have rescued nearly 100 kidnapped victims held in forest hideouts in the country's northwest after they were seized at least two months ago by criminal gangs, police said.

Nigeria's police and army have been cracking down in recent months on heavily-armed groups known locally as "bandits" who target villages and communities mostly in central and northwestern states for looting raids and mass abductions for ransom.

In one operation on Monday, police rescued 68 victims held in camps in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State with the help of former bandits turned informants, the Zamfara police said in a statement.

Those victims, including men, women and children, had been held for more than three months, it said.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, police freed another 29 victims from the Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe area of Zamfara, where they were held for 60 days.

"All the rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the state government and the police," the statement said.

READ MORE:Bandit attack on bus in Nigeria leaves many civilians dead

Widespread attacks 

Criminal gangs involved in cattle rustling and kidnap raids have long plagued parts of northwest and central Nigeria, but attacks have become more widespread.

Since last year, bandits have increasingly targeted schools and colleges to snatch hundreds of students and schoolchildren for ransom payments.

Security forces have been bombarding and raiding forest hideouts while authorities last year also cut telecommunications in some northwest states in a bid to disrupt bandit communications.

READ MORE: Cattle thieves kill dozens of civilians in Nigeria

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us