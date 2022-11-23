November 23, 2022
Power knocked out across Ukraine after latest Russian attacks
A series of missile strikes by Russian forces has knocked out electricity supplies to large parts of Ukraine, including Lviv, Odessa and the capital Kiev. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy network for weeks, damaging almost half of it. Kiev says at least three people have been killed. There have also been power outages in neighbouring Moldova. Sarah Morice reports.
