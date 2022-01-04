WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh demolishes thousands of Rohingya shops
More than 3,000 Rohingya-run shops have been bulldozed by Bangladeshi authorities since last month, the country's deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza has confirmed.
Bangladesh demolishes thousands of Rohingya shops
Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees but rights groups have criticised a drive to knock down makeshift shops that serve their communities. / AFP
January 4, 2022

Bangladesh authorities have bulldozed more than 3,000 Rohingya-run shops since last month, as struggling refugee families voiced their dismay at the demolitions.

The country's deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza told AFP News Agency on Tuesday that "more than 3,000 illegal shops" had been demolished.

"The number of Rohingya is increasing. And they need shelters. We are already building sheds on the premises," he said, adding that relief groups were ensuring the refugees were still getting daily necessities.

But Khin Maung, a Rohingya community leader and rights activist, told AFP the demolitions had already hurt tens of thousands of refugees in the camps.

"Rohingya families are large and the amount of food ration given to them is decreasing. Many families used to rely on the income from the shops," he said.

READ MORE: Bangladesh authorities demolish scores of Rohingya shops

'I am helpless'

About 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority are packed into overcrowded displacement camps in Bangladesh.

Most fled neighbouring Myanmar after a 2017 military clampdown that prompted an international genocide investigation.

Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees but rights groups have criticised restrictions placed on the refugees, most recently a drive to knock down makeshift shops that serve their communities.

Salim Ullah, whose grocery shop was torn down, said he would now struggle to feed his family of eight.

"That shop was my last hope. How do I run a family now? There is no way out except to die. I am helpless," he told AFP.

Saad Hammadi of Amnesty International said the move would leave refugees vulnerable to exploitation and worsen conditions in the camps.

"Demolition of shops and closure of community-led schools ... aggravate tension and frustration," he said.

Hammadi urged authorities to "protect the rights and dignity of the Rohingya refugees by involving them in the decisions including their right to earn a living".

READ MORE:Bangladesh rejects WB proposal on integrating Rohingya refugees

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us