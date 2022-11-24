What is the motive behind Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine's energy grid?

Russia continues to pound Ukraine's energy grid, knocking out power to large parts of the country and compounding the misery of war and winter for millions of people. Nuclear plants and internet links have also been knocked offline with blackouts also spilling into neighbouring Moldova. Jaroslaw Strozyk, a former director of analysis in the Polish military intelligence service, explains what’s behind Moscow’s missile barrage on Ukraine’s power and water. #Ukraine #Russia #Ukrenergo