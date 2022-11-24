China orders COVID-19 lockdown in Zhengzhou after factory protests

China has ordered a lockdown in the city of Zhengzhou after violent protests erupted at the world's largest iPhone factory - Foxconn. Workers protested the social and financial toll of the COVID-19 restrictions and delays in their pay. China foreign policy analyst Einar Tangen examines whether China's zero-COVID-19 policy has been a failure. #China #COVID #Zhengzhou