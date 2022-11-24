Türkiye launches probe on FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Türkiye has launched an investigation on Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, over fraud allegations. Turkish authorities have also seized the assets of FTX and its affiliates under the probe. For more on this, we spoke to blockchain researcher Turan Sert, who is advisory board member at Paribu. #FTX #Türkiye #CryptoRegulations