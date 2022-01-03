WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected Al Shabab attack targets Kenya's Lamu region
At least six people were killed and several others injured in the attack in the country's coastal region bordering Somalia.
Suspected Al Shabab attack targets Kenya's Lamu region
Al Shabab fighters have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to degrade the extremists. / AFP
January 3, 2022

Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack by suspected Al Shabab militants in Kenya's coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia.

"I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al Shabab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt," said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

READ MORE: Al Shabab carries out deadly attack near Somalia's Mogadishu

"Our security forces are pursuing them, and we urge support from locals to help us because when we work together we succeed."

Al Shabab fighters have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to degrade the extremists.

The Al Qaeda-linked group is seeking to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu, and controls swathes of southern Somalia from where it regularly launches attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

READ MORE:Tense calm prevails over Somalia's Mogadishu amid political standoff

The Lamu region, which includes popular tourist beach destination Lamu Island, lies close to the Somali frontier and has suffered frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us