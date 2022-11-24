November 24, 2022
Will PM Anwar Ibrahim win the hearts of Malaysians?
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as the new prime minister breaking days of deadlock following a general election last weekend. Ibrahim has finally managed to climb the summit of Malaysian politics after years near the top. Phar Kim Beng, founder and CEO of Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena explains. #Malaysia #AnwarIbrahim #SultanAbdullah
