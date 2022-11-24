November 24, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
China's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high since start of pandemic
China on Wednesday registered the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Health authorities announced more than 30,000 new infections, breaking the previous record set back in April. Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School discusses the latest surge. #China #COVID #Lockdowns
China's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high since start of pandemic
Explore