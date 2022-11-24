November 24, 2022
BIZTECH
FTX boss strange power over Tom Brady, Bill Clinton. End of Crypto?
The cryptocurrency world is potentially experiencing its Lehman brothers moment, with the collapse of the digital currency exchange platform FTX in early November. The firm's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down and applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Hundreds of thousands of users are now unable to access their funds, with many fearing they have lost their money for good.
