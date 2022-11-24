November 24, 2022
Ukraine's nuclear power plants reconnected to grid after strikes
The Ukrainian government says it has reconnected three nuclear power plants to the national grid after a heavy barrage of Russian missile attacks, although much of the country remains without power. The Kremlin insists it's only targeting military sites, but doctors in Kiev are being forced to operate by torchlight. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.
