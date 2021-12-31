WORLD
Israeli army kills Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Amir Atef Rayyan was shot dead by the Israeli soldiers in Salfit in the occupied West Bank after he allegedly attempted to carry out stabbing attack.
According to the UN, the Israeli army has killed at least 324 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza in 2021. / Reuters Archive
December 31, 2021

A Palestinian youth has been shot and killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

The incident took place on Friday according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Amir Atef Rayyan from Qarawat Bani Hassan town was shot dead by the Israeli soldiers in Salfit city, the ministry said in the statement.

According to the Israeli army, Rayyan was shot dead after an alleged attempt to carry out a stabbing attack.

Reyan allegedly got out of a car at a junction and ran toward a group of Israeli civilians and soldiers waiting at a bus stop, wielding a knife, when he was shot before reaching them.

The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed that Reyan died from his wounds.

READ MORE:Israeli forces storm West Bank, injure scores of Palestinians

The Israeli army has killed at least 324 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza in 2021 according to data from the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Israel seized the West Bank, currently home to over 2.5 million Palestinians, in the 1967 war. Today, around 600,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the occupied territory.

The growing settlements are violation of international law that threatens a two-state solution to the Israel- Palestine conflict, a position with wide international support.

READ MORE: Palestine: Declassified documents reveal details of Israeli 1948 massacres

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
