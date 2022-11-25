Can a ceasefire bring peace to DRC?

African leaders have declared a ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, aimed at stopping attacks by the M23 rebel group. However, as peace talks conclude in Luanda, those suffering through the DRC conflict say their leaders have wasted their time. Guests: Michael Tshibangu DRC Political Affairs Analyst Vava Tampa Founder of Save the Congo Temitope Olodo President of the Africa Security Forum