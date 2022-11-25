One on One - Turkish Parliamentary FA Committee Chairperson Akif Cagatay Kilic

Türkiye plays a pivotal role in resolving global political and humanitarian crises including brokering the Black Sea grain deal and organising humanitarian corridors in Syria. Ankara continues to remain at the forefront of world diplomacy as well as the fight against terrorist organisations like the PKK and its offshoots. TRT World sat down with Turkish Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson, Akif Cagatay Kilic to talk about Türkiye-US relations, the Black Sea grain deal and Operation Claw-Sword.