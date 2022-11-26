Shelling kills 15 in Kherson as Ukraine battles to restore power

Power is being restored in Ukraine, after Russian shelling knocked 12 million people off the grid, leaving much of the nation in the dark and the cold. More lives are also being lost- authorities say at least 15 people were killed on Friday in the southern city of Kherson. Andy Roesgen has the latest on that, and how more help is coming from the West. #kherson #ukraine #shelling