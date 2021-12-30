WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthis target Saudi-led Yemen coalition camp in missile strike
At least four soldiers were killed and 13 others wounded at the camp in the southern province of Shabwa.
Houthis target Saudi-led Yemen coalition camp in missile strike
The Houthis have made inroads into Shabwa, cutting off supply lines to Marib, home to the country's largest oil fields. / Reuters Archive
December 30, 2021

Yemen's Houthis have launched a missile at a camp housing Yemeni forces belonging to a Saudi-led coalition.

The ballistic missile launched on Thursday killed four soldiers and wounded 13 at the camp in Markha, three military sources said. A local official put the death toll at seven.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis or from the pro-coalition Giants Brigade, which said on Wednesday that fighters previously stationed in western Yemen had arrived in Shabwa in the south.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who have been battling the coalition for more than six years, has advanced in the central province of Marib, the country's only gas-producing area and home to its largest oil fields.

The group has made inroads into Shabwa, cutting off supply lines to Marib, which is the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold.

Government forces still hold Marib's capital and nearby hydrocarbon facilities.

READ MORE: 'Houthi projectile' kills civilians in Saudi Jazan

Shifting frontlines

The war, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, has been in a military stalemate for years.

However, 2021 saw shifts in frontlines that could further complicate stalled peace efforts.

The Houthis have also stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the coalition has carried out air strikes on Houthi targets, including in the capital, Sanaa.

UN special envoy Hands Grundberg warned on December 14 that the escalation could open an "even more fragmented and bloody" chapter in the war which has caused a dire humanitarian crisis.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the government from Sanaa, prompting the coalition to intervene months later in March 2015.

The conflict is largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

READ MORE: Saudi coalition air strikes halt UN aid to Yemen's Sanaa

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us