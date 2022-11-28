November 28, 2022
Ukrainians battle-hardened as conflict spills into winter
When Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February, many expected it to only focus on the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. As the fighting heads into the winter, Ukrainians say they have become battle-hardened and that nothing can surprise them now. TRT World's Semir Sejfovic reports from Chernihiv near the Belarus border. #ukraine #winter
