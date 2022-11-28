Türkiye prepares for ground operation against YPG/PKK in Syria

Ankara's Operation Claw-Sword continues to target PKK/YPG terrorist positions in northern Iraq and Syria. So far, there have been air and artillery strikes against the terror group, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also spoken about the possibility of a ground operation. Mehmet Celik from the Daily Sabah unpacks the most sensitive issues politically as Ankara prepares for this ground offensive. #Türkiye #pkkypgterrorists #Syria