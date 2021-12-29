WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen loot UN food warehouse in Sudan's Darfur
Some 1,900 tonnes of food products were stored in the World Food Programme facility in the troubled western region, which has seen a spike in conflict since October.
Over 14 million Sudenese will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level for a decade. / AFP
December 29, 2021

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing some 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the troubled western region.

Residents of El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy shooting near the warehouse late Tuesday. 

"We heard intense gunfire," Mohamed Salem told AFP news agency.

A WFP official said on Wednesday they were "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contain some 1,900 tonnes of food products".

Darfur has seen a spike in conflict since October triggered by disputes over land, livestock and access to water and grazing, with some 250 people reported killed in fighting between herders and farmers in recent months.

Tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

READ MORE: Hundreds killed in Sudan’s Darfur clashes

Political turbulence

Sudan is also reeling from political turbulence in the wake of a coup led military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned looting and violence near a former UN logistics base in El-Fasher that had been recently handed over to the local authorities.

Over 14 million people, a third of Sudan's population, will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level for a decade.

Darfur was ravaged by a civil war that erupted in 2003, pitting ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government.

More than 300,000 people died and 2.5 million were displaced during the conflict, according to the UN.

While the main conflict in Darfur has subsided, with a peace deal struck with key rebel groups last year, the arid region has remained awash with weapons and violence often erupts.

A joint UN and African Union mission, UNAMID, ended 13 years of peacekeeping operations last December.

READ MORE: Sudan deploys troops, cuts internet ahead of anti-coup protests

SOURCE:AFP
