Police in China detain several protesters in Shanghai

In the capital city of China's Xinjian province, restrictions are finally easing. A deadly apartment fire there sparked demonstrations around the country, and security forces have been arresting protesters in an effort to control the population. It's a rare sight in China, with angry citizens calling for political freedom and an end to Covid lockdowns. China has stuck with a zero-Covid policy as the rest of the world has lifted restrictions. Francis Collings reports #chinaprotests #lockdown #xinjian