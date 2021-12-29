WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strong earthquake hits Greece's Crete, no casualties
A magnitude 5.7 undersea earthquake was even felt in some Egyptian cities.
Strong earthquake hits Greece's Crete, no casualties
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km. / Reuters
December 29, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Crete, Greece, the country's Geodynamic Institute has said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. 

Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities.

Akis Tselentis, director of the Geodynamic Institute who was in Crete, said authorities gave a revised reading of 5.7 from 5.6 earlier. "I felt it," he told Greece's Skai TV.

"Thankfully it was in the sea. The area is already burdened (with earlier tremors) and if it were inland there could have been damage," he said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

READ MORE:In pictures: Earthquake hits heart of Turkey’s Izmir, Greece's Samos

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us