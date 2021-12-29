WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spain approves record $509B budget for 2022
Parliament approves landmark budget which includes labour reform and a new spending programme boosted by $80 billion from EU's coronavirus funds.
Spain approves record $509B budget for 2022
Approval is seen as a crucial test of the parliamentary support of the minority coalition of Socialists and the anti-austerity United We Can party. / Reuters
December 29, 2021

Spain's lower house has approved the minority leftist government's 2022 budget bill in its final reading after lawmakers voted in favour of a small amendment proposed by the Senate, which had held up the final approval by a week.

The amendment vote passed on Tuesday by a resounding majority, automatically leading to the approval of the bill, which has been backed by Catalan separatists ERC and a handful of other small regional parties.

The budget got the final go-ahead after 281 politicians voted in favour of a final amendment and just 62 voted against it.

"Hopefully this will be the prologue to many more agreements," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted shortly after the result was announced. "We will be working on that."

The approval marks the first time Spain has passed two consecutive annual budget bills since 2014, he said in parliament.

Between 2016 and 2020 a fractious parliament prevented any accord on spending plans, meaning the same budget was rolled over year after year.

READ MORE: Catalan leader to demand independence vote in first meeting with Spain PM

$509 billion budget

An array of left-leaning and nationalist lawmakers gave the final go-ahead to Spain's $509 billion budget for 2022, which allocates more than half of the funds to education, health, pensions, subsidies and other forms of social spending.

Drawing on the first tranche of $79.11 billion from the European Union’s Covid-19 recovery funds, the 2022 budget includes a historic amount of social spending – nearly $282.55 billion.

The budget includes a record investment of $45.31 billion.

To boost the cultural sector, everyone turning 18 years old will also be given a $452 grant to spend on items like books or activities like concerts or theater.

Around 70,000 people aged 18 to 35 could also benefit from an up to $283 per month grant that the government is offering to help mid-low earners afford rent.

Thanks in part to the EU funds, the government expects economic growth to accelerate to 7 percent in 2022 against this year's projected 6.5 percent rebound from a record Covid-induced slump.

But the central bank and several international organisations have less optimistic forecasts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us