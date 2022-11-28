SBF sinks FTX. How the wizard of crypto lost his magic touch

Since starting the crypto exchange FTX back in 2019, Sam Bankman-Fried has appeared to have the magic touch. Before the age of thirty, he had already made billions from his crypto trading empire, and major companies were rushing to invest in his business. But not all was as it seemed, and it now appears the Harry Potter mad nerd tricked millions out of their money. Here's our story of how SBF made a 32 billion dollar company disappear into thin air.