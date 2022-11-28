How could Al Shabab carry out an attack so close to the Somali presidential palace?

Somali security forces have just ended a 22 - hour siege at a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu. Eight civilians and a soldier were killed. The hotel is frequently used by government officials who were among 60 people rescued. CEO of the Somali security firm, Eagle Ranges Services, Abdisalam Guled explains. #Somalia #AlShabab #Mogadishu