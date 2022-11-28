What is the ultimate aim of Türkiye’s Claw-Sword Operation?

Ankara's Operation Claw-Sword continues to target PKK/YPG terrorist positions in northern Iraq and Syria. So far, there have been air and artillery strikes against the terror group, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also spoken about the possibility of a ground operation. Murat Koc from Cag University, Adana has more on this operation against terror groups in Northern Syria. #OperationClawSword #PKK #ypgterrorists #Syria