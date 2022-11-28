November 28, 2022
Police in China detain several protesters in Shanghai
Police in China are out in force after a weekend of unprecedented protests across several cities. The demonstrations are the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist party in decades, with some calling for the resignation of Xi Jinping. Beijing's strict zero-COVID policy has seen mass testing and snap lockdowns, with millions of people confined to their homes. Francis Collings reports.
