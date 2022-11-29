Has China's COVID-19 lockdown protests become a political issue?

Police in China have increased police security in the country to prevent further anti-government protest. Days of protests in multiple cities have shown the level of anger felt by many in Beijing’s zero-COVID policy. After almost three years of harsh lockdowns and mass daily testing some people are openly calling for the resignation of President Xi Jinping. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold weighs in on these protests. #China #COVID #Protests