WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilians among dozens killed in DRC fighting
At least 12 civilians and 38 rebels have died in four days of fighting in the country's northeast, where the army is battling the Allied Democratic Forces and an ethnic-based militia called CODECO.
Civilians among dozens killed in DRC fighting
On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF. / Reuters
December 27, 2021

Twelve civilians and 38 rebels have died in four days of fighting in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, where the armed forces are carrying out a crackdown on militias. 

Military and local sources said on Monday that the clashes have taken place in Ituri province, where in separate conflicts, the army is battling the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group with suspected links to Daesh – and an ethnic-based militia called CODECO. 

On Thursday, nine civilians in the Mambembe area were "massacred" by the ADF, and three more were killed in an attack on Saturday, the area's chief, Janvier Musoki Kinyongo, told AFP news agency.

"People have fled my area. ADF rebels are moving about the region," he said.

In another part of Ituri, soldiers killed seven ADF operatives and captured one in an offensive launched on Highway 4, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) south of provincial capital Bunia, army spokesman Jules Ngongo said.

READ MORE: Several civilians killed in DRC by Daesh-linked militants

Separately, the army said it had carried out a "helicopter-backed operation" against CODECO in Ituri's territory of Djugi.

"Thirty-one CODECO militia elements (were) neutralised and several were wounded, it said.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) is a military-religious sect that claims to represent the Lendu ethnic group, which has a historic feud with the Hema community.

Thousands dead

Fighting between the two groups flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives before being quelled by a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.

Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of CODECO.

Since October, CODECO has stepped up attacks in the Djugu area, bordering Lake Albert and Uganda which lie to the east.

On Saturday, a suicide attack at a crowded nightspot in Beni, in neighbouring North Kivu province, claimed seven lives.

North Kivu is the epicentre of ADF attacks that, according to the Catholic Church, have claimed some 6,000 deaths since 2013. The group has also been blamed for a string of attacks on Ugandan soil this year.

On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF.

READ MORE:Uganda, DRC launch joint military action against Daesh-linked militia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us