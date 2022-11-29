November 29, 2022
UN envoy warns occupied West bank reaching boiling point
The UN special co-ordinator for the Middle East peace process says the long running conflict between Israel and Palestinians is reaching boiling point. At the Security Council meeting on Monday, Tor Wennesland said recent violence has caused great human suffering. Journalist Ali Abunimah unpacks Israeli-Palestinians tensions. #TorWennesland #Palestine #Israel
