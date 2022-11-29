China's Xinjiang eases some Covid-19 measures after protests

Police in China have increased security across the country to prevent further anti-government protests. Days of demonstrations in multiple cities have shown the level of anger being felt by many at Beijing's zero-Covid policy. After almost three years of harsh lockdowns and mass daily testing, some people are openly calling for the resignation of president Xi Jinping. Andy Roesgen reports. #chinaprotests #zerocovid #lockdown