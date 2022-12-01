WORLD
2 MIN READ
France left the Sahel - What is worth it? What next?
French forces were warmly welcomed when they first arrived in Mali nine years ago, but relations have since soured. Several coups ruined relations between Paris and Mali, and opened the door to Russian-linked mercenaries who are accused of killing hundreds of civilians. Are we just seeing an old school battle of colonial powers in the Sahel, and will it be the locals caught in the middle? Has France achieved anything with its intervention? GUESTS: Alex Vines Director of Africa Programme at Chatham House David Otto Director for Geneva Centre for Africa Security & Strategic Studies Jean-Loup Samaan Senior Research fellow at the Middle East Institute in Singapore Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 1, 2022
