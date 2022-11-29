November 29, 2022
China's Xinjiang eases some COVID-19 measures after protests
China has eased its coronavirus restrictions in western Xinjiang, and is encouraging elderly people to get vaccinated against coronavirus following protests across the country. Anurag Viswanath from the Institute of Chinese Studies discusses whether these measures will be enough to ease the anger of those who've been demonstrating. #China #COVID #Protests
